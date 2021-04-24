PUCAR arranges online Mehfil-e-Naat

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Council of the Arts has started its online activities due to closure of all cultural activities on prevailing situation of COVID-19.

In this regard, 'Mehfil-e-Naat' was organised for women to pay tribute to Holy Prophet Mohammad (peace be upon him) with great devotion and reverence here on Friday on the occasion of Ramazan ul Mubarak.

The Mehfil started with the recitation of Holy Quran while famous naat khawan Noor Fatima, Benish Mustafa, Robina Ayub and Laiba Ayub presented naat to pay tribute to Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).