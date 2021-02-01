UrduPoint.com
PUCAR Arranges Photographic Exhibition To Mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 07:20 PM

PUCAR arranges photographic exhibition to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Council of the Arts arranged a photographic exhibition in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day to highlight Indian atrocities on innocent people of Kashmir.

President Pakistan Green Task Force and renowned social worker Dr Jamal Nasir inaugurated the exhibition flanked by Naheed Manzoor and Director Waqar Ahmed here on Monday.

The exhibition having more than 100 photographs depicted current situation in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Addressing at inaugural ceremony, Dr Jamal Nasir said that people of Kashmir would achieve right of self-determination due to their long and unparallel struggle for their separate homeland.

He added that every children of Pakistan stood with people of Kashmir as solidarity for their legitimate demand.

Dr Jamal Nasir said that the exhibition portrayed their Indian atrocities since many years. Naheed Manzoor said that UNO should play its role in resolving Kashmir issue which is pending since many years.

Director Punjab Council of the Arts Waqar Ahmed thanked distinguished guest and said that the government highlighted Kashmir issue on international level. The exhibition will continue for general public till one week.

