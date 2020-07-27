UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PUCAR Arranges 'Voice Of Potohar' Programme

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 10:10 PM

PUCAR arranges 'Voice of Potohar' programme

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Famous folk singer Azhar Awan Azhar performed at an online music programme 'Voice of Potohar, arranged by Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi (PUCAR).

The music programme was anchored by Nigar Shah.

Singer Azhar Awan Azhar gave wonderful performance and sang his famous songs.

The Council gave him opportunity to present his talent before the people. This opportunity is also provided to the new talent in the field of Music, Drama, Fine Arts, and Literature after lockdown.

Related Topics

Music Punjab Fine Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia announces 1,993 new COVID-19 cases, 2 ..

1 hour ago

Emirates resumes service to Nairobi, Baghdad and B ..

2 hours ago

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Visits ..

2 hours ago

Startupbootcamp establishes headquarters at DIFC

2 hours ago

MECPO chief for improving night checking of meters ..

4 minutes ago

Trump Says 'Large Standby Team' of US Federal Offi ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.