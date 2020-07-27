PUCAR arranges 'Voice of Potohar' programme

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Famous folk singer Azhar Awan Azhar performed at an online music programme 'Voice of Potohar, arranged by Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi (PUCAR).

The music programme was anchored by Nigar Shah.

Singer Azhar Awan Azhar gave wonderful performance and sang his famous songs.

The Council gave him opportunity to present his talent before the people. This opportunity is also provided to the new talent in the field of Music, Drama, Fine Arts, and Literature after lockdown.