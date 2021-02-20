PUCAR issues schedule of Punjab Talent Hunt competitions

Punjab Council of the Arts Sargodha Division (PUCAR) has issued the schedule of competitions under the Punjab Talent Hunt Programme 2020-21 in Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali and Bhakkar districts

According to the Arts Council spokesman, music, painting and literature competitions would be the features of Punjab Talent Hunt Programmes at district level.

The opening ceremony of Punjab Talent Hunt Programme will be held on February 24 while the competitions will start on February 25 in Arts Council Complex of Sargodha district, on February 26 in Fatima Jinnah Hall in Khushab district, on February 27 in Municipal Committee Hall in Mianwali district and on March 01 in Tehsil and district Council of Bhakkar District.

'All competitions will begin at 9:30 am on the given dates and locations and the lastdate to submit the registration forms is February 24', he added.