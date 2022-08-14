PUCAR organises drama "Mal-e-Ghanimat " in connection with Independence Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Council of the Arts Sargodha division Sunday organised a third drama "Mal-e-Ghanimat" of drama festival series in connection with 75rd Independence Day of Pakistan.

Member National Assembly (MNA) Amir Sultan Cheema was the chief guest of the event.

MNA Amir Sultan said, "Independence is a great blessing of Allah, so we should value it by performing our responsibility with honesty".

Director Council Mughees-bin-Aziz said that the drama festival had been organised primarily to raise awareness among the people so that by using this genre of arts, the story of achievement of the dear country and the love for it could be deepened.

On the occasion of Pakistan Diamond Jubilee, flag unfurling, walk, cultural painting exhibition and Azadi music gala featuring national songs were also organised in the Arts Council.

Professor Dr Haroon Al-Rashid Tabasim, Assistant Director Adnan Khaliq Bhatti, Muhammad Khan Hargun, local artists and a large number of people participated.