PUCAR Organises National Songs Show

Muhammad Irfan Published July 30, 2022 | 06:10 PM

PUCAR organises national songs show

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Council of the Arts Sargodha division organised a 'National Songs' show here on Saturday, the for local singers, in connection with the 75th Independence Day celebrations of Pakistan.

Commissioner Sargodha Dr Irshad Ahmed was the chief guest at the event, while local artists, council officers and a large number of citizens also attended it.

The commissioner said that freedom is a great blessing of Allah, and it is very important to value it in every way.

He said that creative thinking plays a key role in promoting positive thinking in society for which it is very important that people attached with art and culture are made part of social activities.

Arts Council Director Mughees bin Aziz said that the exhibition was organised to make the young generation aware of the events that took place and the personalities who participated in the Pakistan Movement.

Later, the commissioner also witnessed a photo exhibition, titled 'Roshni Ka Safar', on the freedom struggle at the Arts Council Complex and evinced keen interest in it.

