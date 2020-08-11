UrduPoint.com
PUCAR Organizes Lecture To Pay Tribute To Heroes Of Pakistan Movement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 07:18 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Council of the Arts (PUCAR), Rawalpindi arranged an online lecture to pay tribute to the heroes of Pakistan Movement here on Tuesday.

Famous historian Prof Dr Riaz Ahmed (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) while addressing on the occasion, highlighted the struggle movement and the challenges faced by the Quaid-e-Azam and the Muslim leadership during British era.

He said that the freedom movement started in 1857 which got its goal in 1947 in the shape a new and separate homeland.

Dr Riaz also highlighted the role of Sir Syed Ahmed khan, Nawab Mohsin ul Mulaq, Ali brothers and Muslim League in the freedom movement and addressed the problems faced by our forefathers for an Islamic state.

He said that 1937 election resulted and 1940 resolution was turning point in the struggle for a separate homeland.

The speaker showcased the role of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal that how their unmatched leadership helped to get independence from the British, where Muslims could live as free people and follow islam as the right path of the life.

He told the participants about the atrocities face by muslin both form British and Hindus during the independence movement.

