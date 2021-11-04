UrduPoint.com

PUCAR Organizes Musical Night At Lok Mela

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Council of the Arts (PUCAR) organized folk musical night in the ongoing Lok Mela at Lok Virsa in which traditional songs of Punjab were performed.

Speaking on occasion, Saman Rai, Executive Director, Punjab Arts Council, said folk songs of Punjab had their own unique identity presenting traditions of the people of Punjab, simplicity and sincere love.

She said the artists of Punjab had preserved their folk songs, melodies and unique accents to the fullest extent.

Saman said PUCAR was also playing a significant role in promoting the culture of other provinces and Federal units, adding, a national culture show would be organized at Arts Council Rawalpindi on November 6, in which artists from all provinces, including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan would perform.

On the occasion, Director, Rawalpindi Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said citizens had shown keen interest in the Punjab Pavilion, and the youth had made selfies in the Haveli model.

"It is an honour of Arts Council Rawalpindi to present the culture of entire Punjab in the Lok Mela, and it became possible by the hard work of the officers and personnel day and night," he added.

A number of citizens participated in the event while renowned artists including Sain Zahoor, Sai Riaz, Aslam Lohar, Nigina Sadaf, and Laila jutti performed in the folk musical night which was highly appreciated by the audience. The event was hosted by famous comedian Masood Khawaja.

