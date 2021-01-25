UrduPoint.com
PUCAR Organizes Musical Night With Azhar Awan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

PUCAR organizes musical night with Azhar Awan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :A musical evening was organized here at Punjab Arts Council with renowned singer Azhar Awan.

Special guest of the function was Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed. Azhar Awan sang in his beautiful voice and won the hearts of the audience.

Former Director Arts Council Nahid Manzoor on occasion said that the culture is the identity of nations.

Pakistan is a country with historical cultural heritage, which also inherited music. Music is food of the soul which makes a person feel refreshed, she added.

While addressing the ceremony Director Waqar Ahmad said that the history of music in the subcontinent is very old.

Azhar Awan is the beloved voice of Pothohar region which has made a name in short span of time.

The Arts Council is always ready to promote music and all kinds of arts, he added.

