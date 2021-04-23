PUCAR organizes online Mehfil-e-Naat at RAC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The Punjab Council of the Arts (PUCAR) organized its first online Mehfil-e-Naat at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) here on Friday as part of its online activities after closure of all cultural activities due to prevailing situation of COVID-19.

In this regard, a Mehfil-e-Naat for ladies was arranged with respect to the holy month of Ramazan. Famous women naat khawans Noor Fatima, Benish Mustafa, Robina Ayub and Laiba Ayub presented naat to pay tribute to the Holy Prophet (PBUH).