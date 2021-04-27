PUCAR organizes online Naatia Mehfil-e-Mushaira

The Punjab Council of the Arts (PUCAR) on Tuesday organized an online Naatia Mehfil-e-Mushaira at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) in the context of the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The Punjab Council of the Arts (PUCAR) on Tuesday organized an online Naatia Mehfil-e-Mushaira at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) in the context of the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

Prominent poet and intellectual Dr Abdul Aziz Sahar presided over the mushaira.

Senior poet Dr Farhat Abbas was the chief guest while Arif Farhad anchored the Naatia Mehfil-eushira.

Famous poets of the country Dr Abdul Aziz Sahar, Dr Farhat Abbas, Qayyum Tahir, Anjum Khaleeq, Akhtar Usman, Manzar Naqvi, Naurin Talat Arooba, Shazia Akbar and Khalid Mehmood recited their poetries.

The Council was conducting its online activities owing to closure of all cultural activities due to prevailing situation of COVID-19.