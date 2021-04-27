UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PUCAR Organizes Online Naatia Mehfil-e-Mushaira

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 07:34 PM

PUCAR organizes online Naatia Mehfil-e-Mushaira

The Punjab Council of the Arts (PUCAR) on Tuesday organized an online Naatia Mehfil-e-Mushaira at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) in the context of the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The Punjab Council of the Arts (PUCAR) on Tuesday organized an online Naatia Mehfil-e-Mushaira at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) in the context of the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

Prominent poet and intellectual Dr Abdul Aziz Sahar presided over the mushaira.

Senior poet Dr Farhat Abbas was the chief guest while Arif Farhad anchored the Naatia Mehfil-eushira.

Famous poets of the country Dr Abdul Aziz Sahar, Dr Farhat Abbas, Qayyum Tahir, Anjum Khaleeq, Akhtar Usman, Manzar Naqvi, Naurin Talat Arooba, Shazia Akbar and Khalid Mehmood recited their poetries.

The Council was conducting its online activities owing to closure of all cultural activities due to prevailing situation of COVID-19.

Related Topics

Punjab Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

UAEU holds first meeting under chairmanship of Zak ..

41 minutes ago

No exams till June 15 due to rising COVID-19 cases

44 minutes ago

Civilians flee homes amid fears of fresh Mogadishu ..

56 seconds ago

Commissioner Sukkur orders strict enforcement of S ..

58 seconds ago

Sufi Saint Sachal Sarmast Urs cancelled

59 seconds ago

Indian Coronavirus Strain Contains Mutations That ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.