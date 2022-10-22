UrduPoint.com

PUCAR Presents Drama 'Paisa Bolta Hai'

Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2022 | 01:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Council of the Arts (PUCAR) Sargodha division presented a drama based on reform and social theme 'Paisa Bolta Hai' here on Saturday.

A news release issued by PUCAR said, the main purpose of drama was to educate public about the scourge of bribery and corruption in the society.

PUCAR Director Zahid Iqbal, prominent educationist Irfan Akbar Chaudhry, Assistant Director Adnan Khaliq and others were also present on the occasion.

Irfan Akbar Chaudhry said that among the challenges facing Pakistan, bribery and corruption were at the forefront, the elimination of which could only stabilize the development of country and it was important that everyone should works together for the elimination of corruption.

On the occasion, Director Council Zahid Iqbal said that dramas reflect various aspects of the society and play a key role in enhancing social values.

In order to set the path of development, he said the eradication of bribery and corruption in the society was possible only through collective efforts.

Punjab Council of the Arts Sargodha Division would continue to encourage every positive activity, he added.

It is pertinent to mention that the cast of drama included prominent actor Irfan Hashmi, Khalid Moin Butt, Arshad Malik and others among the famous local actors who enthralled the audience with their artistic skills.

A large number of local artists, council administration, students and citizenswatched the play and appreciated the efforts of the council.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Punjab Sargodha

