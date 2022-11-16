UrduPoint.com

PUCAR Responsible For Promotion Of All Regional Culture: Secretary

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2022 | 11:39 PM

PUCAR responsible for promotion of all regional culture: Secretary

Information and Culture Department Punjab Secretary Asif Bilal Lodhi has said that protection and promotion of all regional culture of the province is the responsibility of Punjab Council of the Arts (PUCAR)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Information and Culture Department Punjab Secretary Asif Bilal Lodhi has said that protection and promotion of all regional culture of the province is the responsibility of Punjab Council of the Arts (PUCAR).

Addressing a meeting at PUCAR Head Office here on Wednesday, he said that art classes should be conducted in divisional arts councils across the Punjab with the help of visiting faculty and steps should be taken to promote the education of modern forms of art.

He directed that an action plan should be drawn up to strengthen PUCAR as an academy in the culture sector. PUCAR should be made a center of excellence for art in the Province, he added.

Lodhi directed that an online portal should be created for the registration of artists experimenting in different dimensions of art. He directed that there should be a suitable venue in Lahore for the central cultural institution of the province and a place should be searched in Johar Town or any other suitable area for the establishment of PUCAR Head Office.

PUCAR Executive Director Ibrar Alam briefed the secretary on the background of the organisation, administrative structure, budget, development projects, cultural activities and other important issues. He said that PUCAR is the central cultural institution of Punjab which was established in 1975 under an act. Divisional arts councils are fully functional in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur and DG Khan, he added.

The executive director said that the divisional arts council in Bahawalpur and district arts council in Bhakkar are under construction.

Director of Operations Mugheeth Bin Aziz, Director of Accounts and Finance Maqbool Ahmed Rana, Deputy Director of Literature and Theater Asad Ahmed Rabbani were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Education Punjab Budget Sahiwal Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Bhakkar All

Recent Stories

Adopting profitable business of livestock can put ..

Adopting profitable business of livestock can put country on way to progress, sa ..

38 seconds ago
 FPCCI delegation meets Governor Sindh

FPCCI delegation meets Governor Sindh

41 seconds ago
 81 WASA consumers disconnected over default

81 WASA consumers disconnected over default

42 seconds ago
 Russian Digital Ministry Opens Hotline for Mobiliz ..

Russian Digital Ministry Opens Hotline for Mobilized Soldiers' Families

44 seconds ago
 Hungary Calls Kiev's Allegations Against Russia Ov ..

Hungary Calls Kiev's Allegations Against Russia Over Poland Missile Incident 'Ba ..

31 minutes ago
 MI5 Chief Says Only 400 of 600 Russian Diplomats E ..

MI5 Chief Says Only 400 of 600 Russian Diplomats Expelled From Europe Were Spies

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.