PUCAR responsible for promotion of all regional culture: Secretary

Information and Culture Department Punjab Secretary Asif Bilal Lodhi has said that protection and promotion of all regional culture of the province is the responsibility of Punjab Council of the Arts (PUCAR)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Information and Culture Department Punjab Secretary Asif Bilal Lodhi has said that protection and promotion of all regional culture of the province is the responsibility of Punjab Council of the Arts (PUCAR).

Addressing a meeting at PUCAR Head Office here on Wednesday, he said that art classes should be conducted in divisional arts councils across the Punjab with the help of visiting faculty and steps should be taken to promote the education of modern forms of art.

He directed that an action plan should be drawn up to strengthen PUCAR as an academy in the culture sector. PUCAR should be made a center of excellence for art in the Province, he added.

Lodhi directed that an online portal should be created for the registration of artists experimenting in different dimensions of art. He directed that there should be a suitable venue in Lahore for the central cultural institution of the province and a place should be searched in Johar Town or any other suitable area for the establishment of PUCAR Head Office.

PUCAR Executive Director Ibrar Alam briefed the secretary on the background of the organisation, administrative structure, budget, development projects, cultural activities and other important issues. He said that PUCAR is the central cultural institution of Punjab which was established in 1975 under an act. Divisional arts councils are fully functional in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur and DG Khan, he added.

The executive director said that the divisional arts council in Bahawalpur and district arts council in Bhakkar are under construction.

Director of Operations Mugheeth Bin Aziz, Director of Accounts and Finance Maqbool Ahmed Rana, Deputy Director of Literature and Theater Asad Ahmed Rabbani were also present on this occasion.