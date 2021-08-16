PUCAR Sargodha invites applications for Artist Support Fund

UrduPoint.com

The Punjab Council of Arts Sargodha Division has invited applications from artists for Artist Support Fund 2021-22

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :The Punjab Council of Arts Sargodha Division has invited applications from artists for Artist Support Fund 2021-22.

PUCAR Assistant Director Saqib Sheikh said on Monday that people belong to film, tv, radio, theater, music, dance, painting, calligraphy and sculpture as well as editors, sound recorders, lights-men, cameramen, stuntmen and make-up artists could apply for artist support fund.

He said that only men belonging to Sargodha Division must be at least 50 years of age and women must be at least 45 years of age, have more than 25 years of experience and monthly income of less than Rs 15,000 would be eligible for the fund.

Application can be submitted till August 30 to Punjab Council of the Arts Sargodha Division District CourtsRoad Sargodha.

Application forms can be obtained from the Council's office and the official Facebook page, and artists could download and submit their registration and forms from the Google PlayStore, he added.

