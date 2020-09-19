PUCAR starts training courses after COVID-19

Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi has started training courses of different fields from 15 after COVID-19 pandemic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi has started training courses of different fields from 15 after COVID-19 pandemic.

Classes have started in pursuance of directions issued by Government of Pakistan where SOPs are being followed by the students and trainers strictly.

The training courses of Paining, Art & Craft, Textile Designing, Interior Decoration, Pottery Decoration, Fashion Designing, Beautician, Flower Making, cooking, Cutting & Sewing, Acting, Candle Making, Computer, Spoken English and Music are being conducted.