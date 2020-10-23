UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PUCAR To Orgainse Various Programs In Connection With Kashmir Black Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 05:20 PM

PUCAR to orgainse various programs in connection with Kashmir Black Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Arts Council (PUCAR) has finalised different programs in connection with Kashmir Black Day to be observed on October 27 to express unity and solidarity with the people of Kashmir facing brutal Indian aggression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In this regard, various programmes would be held in PUCAR, a stage drama titled "Kashmir Ki Qasam" would be presented on October 24 while on October-27 another drama "Jalti Wadi" would be held in auditorium of arts council at 6:00 p.

m.

A Photographic exhibition had also been planned on October 27 in which renowned artists would present their artwork to highlight human rights abuses, extra judicial killings, disabilities of Kashmiris through pellet guns at the hands of Indian security forces.

A walk would also be held to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir in which PUCAR officers, employees, artists and others audience from different aspect of life would participate to raise their voice in favour of the oppressed Kashmiri people.

Related Topics

India Punjab Jammu October From Unity Foods Limited P

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts further 120,351 COVID-19 ..

10 minutes ago

TUI to Resume Flights to Cuba for UK Holidaymakers ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Says Russian Economy Has Not Yet Begun Susta ..

3 minutes ago

PTCL awarded turnkey ICT contract for the enableme ..

25 minutes ago

Russian Environment Watchdog Says Kamchatka Ecolog ..

3 minutes ago

Falcons recovered during raids of wildlife departm ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.