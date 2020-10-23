PUCAR to orgainse various programs in connection with Kashmir Black Day

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Arts Council (PUCAR) has finalised different programs in connection with Kashmir Black Day to be observed on October 27 to express unity and solidarity with the people of Kashmir facing brutal Indian aggression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In this regard, various programmes would be held in PUCAR, a stage drama titled "Kashmir Ki Qasam" would be presented on October 24 while on October-27 another drama "Jalti Wadi" would be held in auditorium of arts council at 6:00 p.

m.

A Photographic exhibition had also been planned on October 27 in which renowned artists would present their artwork to highlight human rights abuses, extra judicial killings, disabilities of Kashmiris through pellet guns at the hands of Indian security forces.

A walk would also be held to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir in which PUCAR officers, employees, artists and others audience from different aspect of life would participate to raise their voice in favour of the oppressed Kashmiri people.