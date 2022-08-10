UrduPoint.com

PUCAR To Organize 'drama Festival' From Aug 11

Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2022 | 05:40 PM

PUCAR to organize 'drama festival' from Aug 11

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Council of the Arts Sargodha division will organize a drama festival from August 11 in connection with diamond jubilee Pakistan celebrations.

Director of the Council Mughees-bin-Aziz said on Wednesday the festival would continue till August 14, in which, a drama related to freedom would be presented.

He said the main purpose of drama was to aware people about the blessing of freedom.

He said that on August 11, the first drama titled 'Matlab Pakistan Da' would be presented on August 12, Waqt drama on August 13, Mal-e-Ghanimatand Azadi Ka Safar dramas would be presented on August 14. Local artisteswill showcase their talent, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Sargodha August From

Recent Stories

TECNO brings exciting gifts for fans with #CAMONSU ..

TECNO brings exciting gifts for fans with #CAMONSUMMER

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2022

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th August 2022

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th August 2022

1 day ago
 FBI joins probe into possible link among killings ..

FBI joins probe into possible link among killings in New Mexico of 4 Muslims, in ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.