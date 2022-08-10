PUCAR to organize 'drama festival' from Aug 11

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Council of the Arts Sargodha division will organize a drama festival from August 11 in connection with diamond jubilee Pakistan celebrations.

Director of the Council Mughees-bin-Aziz said on Wednesday the festival would continue till August 14, in which, a drama related to freedom would be presented.

He said the main purpose of drama was to aware people about the blessing of freedom.

He said that on August 11, the first drama titled 'Matlab Pakistan Da' would be presented on August 12, Waqt drama on August 13, Mal-e-Ghanimatand Azadi Ka Safar dramas would be presented on August 14. Local artisteswill showcase their talent, he added.