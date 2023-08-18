Open Menu

PUC,IIHC Observe Condemnation Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2023 | 04:10 PM

PUC,IIHC observe condemnation day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Under the auspices of the Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) and the International Interfaith Harmony Council (IIHC), the condemnation day was observed here on Friday.

In his Juma sermon at the Grand Masjid Bahria Town here, Chairman of the PUC and President of the IIHC Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said a delegation of Muslim and Christian leaders would visit Jaranwala on Saturday.

He added the next week, an interfaith conference would be held in Islamabad.

The scholars, clerics and preachers demanded that criminals involved in the Jaranwalaincident should be punished through a speedy trial. The attackers had violated the lawsof the country, they added.

