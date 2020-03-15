UrduPoint.com
PUEET To Prove As Instrumental For Boosting Research In Advanced Technologies

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 03:20 PM

PUEET to prove as instrumental for boosting research in advanced technologies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :The project of establishing a state-of-the-art Pak University of Engineering and Emerging Technology (PUEET) costing up to Rs. 3281.00 million will prove as instrumental for boosting research in advanced technologies through engaging scientists and engineers.

The University of Engineering and Emerging Technology Bill, 2020, for establishing this university, tabled before National Assembly recently, was referred to the relevant committee for further discussion.

According to an official, this bill will pave the way to establish a state-of-the-art University of Engineering and Emerging Technologies at the Prime Minister House.

The amount allocated for this project in Public Sector Development Programme (2019-20) was Rs. 1500 million.

Earlier in a meeting held on December 18, 2019, CDWP suggested to decrease the amount of the PC-I of this project and submit again.

The project was re-submitted to Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms on January 16, 2020 after amendments and approved.

A committee was also constituted under Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives comprising over Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and renowned scientist, Professor Dr. Atta ur Rehman to finalize the recommendations for establishment of this university on the open land of Prime Minister's House.

About the outcomes of this project, the official said this initiative will help establish a network of experts in various fields including Information Technology, Nano-materials, biotechnology and microelectronics.

This will also help impart training services to engineers and scientists on operational aspects that will enhance their capability for industrialization build capacity for development of curriculum on advanced technologies reduce risks associated with current pharmaceutical products.

