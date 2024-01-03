PUEHS Town-I&II office-bearers take oath

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) The oath taking ceremony of the newly elected members of Punjab University Employees Housing Society (PUEHS) Town-I & II was held in the committee room of the Vice Chancellor's office, here on Wednesday.

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood administered the oath to office-bearers including President of Town-I Mian Sohail Akram, Vice President Dr Khalid Khan, General Secretary Jalil Tariq, President Town-II Imran Ali, General Secretary Dr Bashir Ahmed, Senior Vice President Anwar-ul-Haque and the members.

The VC congratulated the newly elected members and hoped that they would play their due role in providing better residential facilities to the PU employees.