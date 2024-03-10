Open Menu

PUJ (Dastoor) Sargodha Office-bearers Take Oath

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2024 | 06:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) The newly-elected office-bearers of the Punjab Union of Journalist (PUJ-Dastoor) Sargodha took oath, here on Sunday.

A ceremony was held in which Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Mohsin Salahuddin, District Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Qasim Tala, Director Public Relations Ahmed Naeem Malik, Deputy Medical Superintendent of Government Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital Dr. Khawaja Sohail and Colonel (retd) Chaudhry Tariq Naeem Jajja took oath from the newly-elected office-bearers of the PUJ-Dastoor Sargodha.

They congratulated the elected body and urged them to play their role in highlighting the public grievances.

PUJ-Dastoor Sargodha Chairman Malik Asghar, President Zulfiqar Ali Hashmi, Senior Vice President Haji Khalid Mehmood Bhatti, vice presidents Malik Muhammad Javed, Tariq Qureshi, Shahnawaz Jalip and Rana Abdul Rasheed, General Secretary Zawar Hussain Kazmi, Joint Secretary Rana Tahir Masood, Additional Secretary Sajjad Akram, Finance Secretary Ziauddin Lali, Information Secretary Rai Hassan Mehmood Dhudhi, and executive member Azhar Hussain were administered the oath.

Local politicians, traders and others attended the ceremony.

