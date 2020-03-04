Pukaar 15 receives 37,193 phone calls

Pukaar 15 received 37,193 phone calls during previous month of February 2020

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Pukaar 15 received 37,193 phone calls during previous month of February 2020.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here on Wednesday that Pukaar 15 received 37,193 phone calls during last month.

He said that Pukaar 15 had been centralized with Punjab Safe City Authority.

He said that Pukaar 15 immediately responded to 3,013 calls besides providing guidance to citizens while responding to their 2111 phone calls.

He said that average response time remained 20 minutes.

He added that 166 calls pertained to traffic issues.