‘Pukaar’ Welfare Organization Organize One-day Heatstroke Camp
Published May 26, 2024
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) The renowned organization "Pukaar Welfare Organization" organized a one-day heatstroke camp in Hyderabad, where conscious citizens were provided with 90 mineral water cans, 30 cartons of 500ml bottled water, cold water, juices and other beverages.
The camp's special guests included Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Channa, Focal Person Heatwave Camp Raza Muhammad Memon, Assistant Director Social Welfare Department Shah Nawaz Dar, SOS Village Hyderabad Akhtar Mustoi, Deputy Commander Rescue 1122 Syed Yasin Rashed, and Noor Ali.
President of Pukaar Welfare Organization Dhanesh Kumar appealed to the people of the city to support them so they can organize more such camps.
Deputy Commander Rescue 1122 Syed Yasin Rashed also expressed gratitude for their cooperation.
Joint Secretary of Pukaar Welfare Organization, Muhammad Ahsan Arain, thanked the Sindh Integrated Health and Emergency Service 1122 and the Command and Control Hyderabad for their full cooperation.
In addition to them, members of Pukaar Welfare Organization such as Parkash, Vishal, Naresh, Hans, Sagar, Ritik, Sooraj, Ajeet, and others were also present.
