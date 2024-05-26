Open Menu

‘Pukaar’ Welfare Organization Organize One-day Heatstroke Camp

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2024 | 10:20 PM

‘Pukaar’ welfare organization organize one-day heatstroke camp

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) The renowned organization "Pukaar Welfare Organization" organized a one-day heatstroke camp in Hyderabad, where conscious citizens were provided with 90 mineral water cans, 30 cartons of 500ml bottled water, cold water, juices and other beverages.

The camp's special guests included Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Channa, Focal Person Heatwave Camp Raza Muhammad Memon, Assistant Director Social Welfare Department Shah Nawaz Dar, SOS Village Hyderabad Akhtar Mustoi, Deputy Commander Rescue 1122 Syed Yasin Rashed, and Noor Ali.

President of Pukaar Welfare Organization Dhanesh Kumar appealed to the people of the city to support them so they can organize more such camps.

Deputy Commander Rescue 1122 Syed Yasin Rashed also expressed gratitude for their cooperation.

Joint Secretary of Pukaar Welfare Organization, Muhammad Ahsan Arain, thanked the Sindh Integrated Health and Emergency Service 1122 and the Command and Control Hyderabad for their full cooperation.

In addition to them, members of Pukaar Welfare Organization such as Parkash, Vishal, Naresh, Hans, Sagar, Ritik, Sooraj, Ajeet, and others were also present.

Related Topics

Sindh Water Sagar Hyderabad Qasimabad Somali Shilling Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

14 hours ago
 Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy cand ..

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024

1 day ago
 Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

1 day ago
 Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in se ..

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

1 day ago
 Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

1 day ago
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Effor ..

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..

1 day ago
 Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

1 day ago
 Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

1 day ago
 Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chi ..

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project

1 day ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

1 day ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan