'Pukar 15' addresses 1641 complaints in November

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) District police have addressed 1641 complaints out of 17325 calls registered at emergency helpline 'Pukar 15', DPO Malik Jamil Zafar said while releasing report of November.

Over 1205 calls were termed as unnecessary as they hadn't fulfilled required criterion.

About 752 callers were provided due guidance to resolve their problems.

DPO appealed people to refrain from making false calls for getting betterment in the service to resolve their issues at their doorstep.