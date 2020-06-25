UrduPoint.com
Pukar-15 Asked To Improve Response Time

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 01:15 AM

Pukar-15 asked to improve response time

Regional Police Officer Afzaal Amad Kousar directed the police officers to further improve the response time of Pukar-15 to control the crimes

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer Afzaal Amad Kousar directed the police officers to further improve the response time of Pukar-15 to control the crimes.

Addressing a video link meeting on Wednesday attended by all the four DPOs of Minawali, Sargodha, Bhakhar and Khushab Afzaal Ahmad Kousar, he said that for controlling crimes and arresting culprits it was necessary to reach the venue of crime so that case could be investigated properly.

The RPO said that arriving at the crime scene immediately could save a lot of evidence from being lost, adding that on the basis of evidence, police could get guidance to reach the real culprits and also can helpful in getting speedy justice.

He directed the DPOs to monitor the Pukar-15 for improving the response time so that confidence of people could be restored on the police department.

DPO Minawali Hassan Asad Alvi, DPO Sargodha Faisal Gulzar, DPO KhushabShoaib Mehmood, DPO Bhakhar Muhammad Ali Zia and SSP Investigationattended the video link meeting.

