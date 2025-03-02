Pukar 15 Chiniot Responds To 2,000 Calls In February
Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2025 | 06:00 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) The performance report of the Police Emergency Helpline No. Pukar 15 for the month of February has been released. Last February, more than 21,000 calls were received on the police helpline Pukar 15. More than 2,000 calls were responded to immediately and assistance was provided to citizens.
Last February, more than 5,000 calls were guided to citizens. Out of the calls received on the emergency number 15, more than 14,000 calls were unnecessary, irrelevant, and bogus.
The police response time on 15 calls across the district during the month of February was 15 minutes.
In this regard, District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed said that citizens should call the police helpline 15 for help only in case of emergency. Due to personal enmity and enmity, they make false calls on the emergency number to trap opponents.
A bogus call made on the emergency number 15 as a joke can send you to jail. Avoid unnecessary calls on the police helpline 15 while proving that you are a responsible citizen.
Recent Stories
Austria regains status as electricity exporter due to renewable energy
RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holding to enhance access to key dev ..
Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year
Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes' compet ..
NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai
Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys to promote moderation, toleranc ..
China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts for marine sustainability
Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contributes AED7 million to Fathers ..
Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza
Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024
Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing policies, future plans
UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam
More Stories From Pakistan
-
12 Points setup for subsidized sugar sale4 minutes ago
-
AC Lalian visit subsidized sugar sales points4 minutes ago
-
Revamping of basic, rural health centers in tehsil Pasrur in final stages: DC4 minutes ago
-
Pukar 15 Chiniot responds to 2,000 calls in February5 minutes ago
-
Muzaffargarh police arrest 20 suspects5 minutes ago
-
Four including most wanted human smuggler arrested15 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of renowned Urdu poet Nasir Kazmi observed15 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Sindh15 minutes ago
-
NIBD welfare society fundraiser held15 minutes ago
-
112,300 families to get pay orders in Sialkot dist under Ramazan package: DC15 minutes ago
-
District admin cracks down on Price Gougers15 minutes ago
-
3.1 earthquake jolts Qilla Abdullah15 minutes ago