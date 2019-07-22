Pukar-15 emergency system launched in Faisalabad

The police department has launched Pukar-15 system in the city to provide emergency service to the complainants

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) : The police department has launched Pukar-15 system in the city to provide emergency service to the complainants.

Police said on Monday that Pukar-15 was new software which was launched in Rescue 15 centre Faisalabad. The system will help to communicate calls of people in trouble to Safe City Lahore where after analysis the case will be immediately transferred to Rescue-15 Centre. Special operators in Rescue 15 centre will communicate the information to the police post concerned, police station, mobile squads, dolphin force and union council squads for prompt respond.

The police officer after receiving emergency call on Pukar-15 will be bound to inform the complainant about the response time and its progress.

He said that Town SPs, Circle DSPs and Station House Officers (SHOs) will also be bound to monitor the Pukar-15 calls positively in case of heinous crimes.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad Azhar Akram said the staff of Pukar-15 system centre will be bound to take prompt action on each call and no negligence, lethargy and delinquency will be tolerated in this regard.

After receiving emergency call on Pukar-15, a police van will immediately rush to the spot and control the emergent situation, he added.