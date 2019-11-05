UrduPoint.com
Pukar-15 Received 61,000 Bogus Calls During October

Pukar-15 received 61,000 bogus calls during October

Pukar-15 system received more than 61,000 bogus calls during October 2019 in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Pukar-15 system received more than 61,000 bogus calls during October 2019 in Faisalabad.

A spokesman for the police said on Tuesday that Pukar-15 system was launched in Faisalabad to answer complainants in emergency, but some people wasted its precious time through bogus calls.

He said that Pukar-15 received 96,794 calls from Faisalabad district during October 2019 and out of them 61,190 calls were bogus.

However, Pukar-15 provided assistance to the people in trouble on 8,580 calls besides offering guidance to 5,641 callers during this month. The average response time of Pukar-15 staff was 9 minutes, he added.

