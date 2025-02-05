Pukar 15 Receives Over 35,000 Calls In January
Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2025 | 05:50 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) The Police Emergency Helpline No. Pukar 15 has released its performance report for January, highlighting key statistics and urging citizens to use the service responsibly.
In the month of January, more than 35,000 calls were received on the Police Helpline Pukar 15. Immediate action was taken on more than 2,000 calls and assistance was provided to the citizens.
In January last year, citizens were guided on more than 10,000 calls. Out of the calls received on emergency number 15, more than 14,000 calls were unnecessary, irrelevant, and bogus.
The police response time on 15 calls across the district during the month of January was 13 minutes.
In this regard, District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed said that citizens should call police helpline 15 for help only in case of emergency.
Due to personal grudges and enmity, they make false calls on the emergency number to trap opponents. A bogus call made as a joke on emergency number 15 can send you to jail. Avoid unnecessary calls on police helpline 15 while proving that you are a responsible citizen, he added.
