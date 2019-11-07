UrduPoint.com
Pukar 15 Receives Over 35000 Calls In Oct

Thu 07th November 2019 | 02:38 PM

Pukar 15 receives over 35000 calls in Oct

Police helpline Pukar 15 Khanewal received more than 35000 calls in past October, stated a report issued by RPO office Multan on Thursday

Quick action was taken on more than 3000 calls, while 700 complainants were guided to resolve their problems independently. About 22000 calls were discarded after detecting them as irrelevant.

People were guided in 91 traffic cases of different nature,it was stated.

As many as seven lost persons, mostly minors, were re-united with their families, while three motorbikes were recovered after launching search operation in different places of the city.

DPO Faisal Shehzad said that Pukar Helpline was created on modern lines to help people during emergencies. However,he appealed to masses to avoid unnecessary or prank calls.

