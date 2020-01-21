Pul Daat redesigning in final stages to regulate inter-provincial traffic

Redesigning of Pul Daat, a cross-section in city that witnesses flow of traffic to rest of the three provinces, has entered its final stages, and completion of the Rs 390 million project would help streamline traffic flow

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Redesigning of Pul Daat, a cross-section in city that witnesses flow of traffic to rest of the three provinces, has entered its final stages, and completion of the Rs 390 million project would help streamline traffic flow.

Commissioner Naseem Sadiq discussed the cross-section's redesigning project with senior member board of Revenue (BoR) via video link and discussed matters pertaining to expansion of Pul Daat, acquisition of shops hindering expansion, and payment to private owners of properties, says an official release issued here Tuesday.

Naseem Sadiq said that Pul Daat was serving as a junction for traffic from all the four provinces and its expansion and redesigning was vital particularly after construction of Punjab's only steel bridge near Fort Monroe that has started facilitating heavy and long 18-22 wheel vehicles.

Commissioner said that land acquisition is expected to cost Rs 160 million for payment to owners after removal of 22 shops and three show rooms for cross-section's expansion.

Demolition of structures would cost Rs 2.5 million while another Rs 7.5 million would be spent to develop greenery.

Commissioner also visited the site along with AC Sadar Asad Chandia, and other officials.