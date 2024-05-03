Pulse Project To Resolve Land Disputes
Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2024 | 07:24 PM
Board of Revenue (BoR) Punjab and Punjab Urban Land Systems Enhancement (Pulse) Project team briefed revenue officials at a workshop here Friday
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Board of Revenue (BoR) Punjab and Punjab Urban Land Systems Enhancement (Pulse) Project team briefed revenue officials at a workshop here Friday.
Full fledged enforcement of the Pulse mechanism would serve as a shield against illegal land grab and plug chances of years long land litigation through its modern computerized land mapping,they mentioned.
The Pulse team gave an insight to revenue officials into land mapping, demarcation, ’Wanda Jaat’ and ‘Arazi Khata Jaat’ distribution to the revenue officials at the workshop under the BoR’s Pulse project that is being undertaken with the cooperation of World Bank, says an official release.
Deputy commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu and ADCR Azooba Azeem were among the participants including revenue officials, land record centre officials, civil society representatives and others.
Azooba Azeem told the participants that computerized mapping of the rest of the Mauza Jaat was in progress under the Pulse initiative and added that this workshop would be helpful in enhancing capacity of officials.
The project would help distribution of combined ‘Khata Jaat’, serve as shield against illegal land grab, and resolve disputes arising out of distribution of family property, Pulse team officials said and hoped it would plug chances of years long litigation in land dispute cases.
Recent Stories
PCB Level-I Umpiring Courses for Umpires 2024-25
PTCL, PITB collaborate for Safe City Project in Rawalpindi
Faisal Salim Kundi, Sardar Salim Haider nominated for Punjab, KP governors’ po ..
US hiring slows more than expected in sign of cooler market
DC assumes office, spells out priorities
IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme
FDA officials urged to resolve peoples’ issues
More matches decided in Youth Talent Hunt Handball League
Commerce Ministry allows implementation of TAD to remove hurdle in Pak-Afghan tr ..
PSX turns bullish, gains 1,244 points
Wapda, Army victorious in PTF Tennis Trophy matches
Thar coal, energy board approves COD stage tariff, financial terms in review con ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTCL, PITB collaborate for Safe City Project in Rawalpindi2 minutes ago
-
Faisal Salim Kundi, Sardar Salim Haider nominated for Punjab, KP governors’ posts20 minutes ago
-
DC assumes office, spells out priorities42 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme35 minutes ago
-
PCP rejuvenated to tackle journalists’ issues, fake news35 minutes ago
-
Commerce Ministry allows implementation of TAD to remove hurdle in Pak-Afghan trade35 minutes ago
-
Officers from National Institute of Management visit Punjab Safe Cities Authority56 minutes ago
-
Women access to technology, internet vital: Shaza Fatima56 minutes ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto calls on Prime Minister1 hour ago
-
President, PM, DPM felicitate nation, scientists as Pakistan launches first space mission ICUBE-Q1 hour ago
-
15 dead , 1406 injured in 1280 road accidents in Punjab1 hour ago
-
WASA cuts off water supply, sewerage connection of 18 colonies2 hours ago