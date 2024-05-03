Pulse project to resolve land disputes

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2024 | 07:24 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Board of Revenue (BoR) Punjab and Punjab Urban Land Systems Enhancement (Pulse) Project team briefed revenue officials at a workshop here Friday.

Full fledged enforcement of the Pulse mechanism would serve as a shield against illegal land grab and plug chances of years long land litigation through its modern computerized land mapping,they mentioned.

The Pulse team gave an insight to revenue officials into land mapping, demarcation, ’Wanda Jaat’ and ‘Arazi Khata Jaat’ distribution to the revenue officials at the workshop under the BoR’s Pulse project that is being undertaken with the cooperation of World Bank, says an official release.

Deputy commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu and ADCR Azooba Azeem were among the participants including revenue officials, land record centre officials, civil society representatives and others.

Azooba Azeem told the participants that computerized mapping of the rest of the Mauza Jaat was in progress under the Pulse initiative and added that this workshop would be helpful in enhancing capacity of officials.

The project would help distribution of combined ‘Khata Jaat’, serve as shield against illegal land grab, and resolve disputes arising out of distribution of family property, Pulse team officials said and hoped it would plug chances of years long litigation in land dispute cases.

