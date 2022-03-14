UrduPoint.com

Pulse Survey: 80 Per Cent Pakistani Believe PM Khan Will Complete 5 Years Term

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 14, 2022 | 11:36 AM

The survey shows that 62 percent people believe that the PTI government will sustain against the no trust move, whereas 23 percent people have the opinion that the government will be toppled.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- March 14th, 2022) Eighty percent Pakistanis have expressed the belief that Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete his five years tenure and there will be no midterm elections.

Fifteen percent people have no opinion.

When asked about relief package of Prime Minister Imran Khan, overall 63 percent of ,respondents were satisfied with announcement of 2000 rupees increase in Ehsaas financial aid from 12000 rupees to 14000 rupees.

Thirty two percent people were completely dissatisfied and five percent had no opinion.

