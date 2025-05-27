Open Menu

Pulse Teams Guiding People On Inheritance, Map Plans During Door To Door Survey

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Pulse teams guiding people on inheritance, map plans during door to door survey

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The survey teams, operating under Pulse project, are moving from door to door in Khanewal guiding people on inherited share in property, map plans of their homes and how to improve their lifestyle.

These observations were made by officials at a meeting chaired by ADCR Khalid Abbas Siyal that discussed various aspects of Pulse (Punjab Urban Land Systems Enhancement) project.

Pulse is a revolutionary project of board of Revenue (BoR) Punjab under which proceedings were underway on door-to-door survey, distribution of land, cases of inherited property and other revenue matters, said ADCR.

GRM Muzammil Hussain, and district manager Pulse project Abdul Rehman also attended the meeting.

Meeting also discussed record of mutation and various new initiatives.

Muzammil Hussain, the focal person, said that Pulse project was reaching out to the people providing revenue services at their door step.

The ADCR asked all assistant commissioners to submit all the details of distributable record of mutations (Khewat) for the second phase so that the Pulse portal is updated.

