Pulses are key component of diet: Nutritionist

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Nutritionist Hina Anees, on Monday, recognized the importance and vital role of pulses as a key component of a healthy diet.

Speaking to a private news channel on the International Day of Pulses, she explained that pulses, such as lentils, chickpeas, and beans, are rich in protein, fiber, and essential nutrients.

She highlighted that proper intake of pulses could improve digestion, support heart health, and provide a great source of energy.

She also encouraged people to include pulses in their daily meals, emphasizing their role in preventing malnutrition and promoting overall well-being.

Pulses, including beans, peas, and lentils, had been consumed for at least 10,000 years and were among the most widely used foods globally, she added.

She further noted that the phytochemicals, saponins, and tannins found in pulses possess antioxidant and anti-carcinogenic properties, suggesting that pulses might have significant anti-cancer effects.