PUMHS Registrar Clarifies News Regarding Re-allotment Of Hostel Rooms

PUMHS Registrar clarifies news regarding re-allotment of hostel rooms

The Registrar People's University of Medical and Health Sciences (PUMHS) for Women has clarified that the news circulated in a section of the press as quoted by House Officer Nursing Miss Parveen was false

In a press release on Wednesday, Registrar said that no such incident took place in the University today and her claim was totally baseless.

He further said that University Management wanted to re-allotment of hostel rooms between students and house officer. Complaining house officer had refused to change room.

