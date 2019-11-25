Pump Owners Fined For Selling Substandard Mobil Oil
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 07:01 PM
District administration Monday fined owners for substandard mobil oil, expire fire extinguishers and not taking other safety measures in the pumps
On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Saadat Hassan, the Additional Assistant commissioner Syed Fahad Iftikhar along with AD Consumer Zia Ur Rehman and Sohail Nasar inspected various petrol Pumps in Odigram where violators were fined for substandard Mobil oil, expire fire extinguishers and not taking other safety measures in the pumps.