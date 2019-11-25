Pump owners fined for selling substandard mobil oil

District administration Monday fined owners for substandard mobil oil, expire fire extinguishers and not taking other safety measures in the pumps

TIMERGARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :District administration Monday fined owners for substandard mobil oil , expire fire extinguishers and not taking other safety measures in the pumps.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Saadat Hassan, the Additional Assistant commissioner Syed Fahad Iftikhar along with AD Consumer Zia Ur Rehman and Sohail Nasar inspected various petrol Pumps in Odigram where violators were fined for substandard Mobil oil, expire fire extinguishers and not taking other safety measures in the pumps.