Pump owners slam collection of heavy fines on pretext of violating ban on sale of petrol to biker without helmet

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Petrol Pumps Association office bearers and owners have expressed serious concern over collection of heavy fines, harassment, arresting of staffs and sealing of filling stations on pretext of violating the district administration orders regarding ban on sale of petrol to bikers without helmet in the provincial metropolis.

The owners also complained that the bikers have tortured and wounded the petrol pumps managers and other staff, if they refused to give them petrol.

They termed the ban imposed by district authorities on sale of petrol to bikers without helmets as an 'anti-business' which should be lifted immediately.

The office bearers of the petrol pumps association and filling station owners have raised these reservations and apprehensions during a meeting with president of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz here at the chamber house here on Sunday.

The petrol pumps association office bearers and owners include Abdul Majid, General Secretary Shoaib Khan, M. Ittehad Khan, Shamsher Khan, Fazal Qadeer, Ashfaq Ahmad, Shakeel Khan, Nadir Khan, Malik Pervaiz and others were present in the meeting.

It is the prime duty of traffic, excise department and other relevant government departments to enforce road safety rules instead of forcing petrol pumps owners/business community to implement such rules by hook and crook, Maqsood Pervaiz said.

SCCI chief claimed that the district administration has charged fines from Rs5,000 to Rs10,000 per pump on pretext of violation of ban on sale of petrol to bikers without helmet, which was completely unjust with business community badly affected by corona lockdown and couldn't acceptable to them.

Maqsood Pervaiz slammed that the relevant government departments/authorities want to enforce road safety rules through business community instead of fulfilling their obligations and duties because of which, the bikers have tortured and manhandled with petrol pumps managers and staffs, if they were refused from giving petrol to them, and such incidents have gradually increasing in the provincial metropolis.

On the other hand, SCCI president said that incidents of cash snatching on petrol pumps have also increased with each passing day due to lack of adequate security, which was a great question mark on performance of the government departments concerned.

Maqsood Pervaiz asked the district administration to stop imposing heavy fines, arresting petrol pumps staff and their harassment with various tactics, otherwise, the business community would compel to launch a protest movement in the provincial capital.

"Businesses have already slowed down due to ongoing Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit and prolonged terrorism, while the district administration decision would be completely shut down in the provincial metropolis", SCCI chief said.

Engr Maqsood Pervaiz said the policy is being implemented by district authorities without taking the business community into confidence. He asked the government to devise business-friendly policies to resolve issues of the community instead of further multiplying their problems.

The chamber president demanded the district administration to withdraw notification regarding ban on sale of petrol to bikers without helmet and should take the business community on board before implementation of such policies in order to unhurt business and commercial activities in the city.

He said the business friendly policies would have long-lasting impacts and benefits that had always flourished businesses, ultimately contributing to the national economy.