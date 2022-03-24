Pumping machines installed at main Rohri canal

More water pumping machines were installed at Main Rohri Canal to fill up the water storage meant for water supply to Nawabshah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :More water pumping machines were installed at Main Rohri Canal to fill up the water storage meant for water supply to Nawabshah.

In this regard Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar inspected the working of pumping machines. Engineer Public Health Engineering Department said that water supply situation would improve with the filling of water supply storages.