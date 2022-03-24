UrduPoint.com

Pumping Machines Installed At Main Rohri Canal

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Pumping machines installed at main Rohri canal

More water pumping machines were installed at Main Rohri Canal to fill up the water storage meant for water supply to Nawabshah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :More water pumping machines were installed at Main Rohri Canal to fill up the water storage meant for water supply to Nawabshah.

In this regard Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar inspected the working of pumping machines. Engineer Public Health Engineering Department said that water supply situation would improve with the filling of water supply storages.

Related Topics

Water Nawabshah Rohri

Recent Stories

US Sanctions Russian Helicopters, Tekhmash Group - ..

US Sanctions Russian Helicopters, Tekhmash Group - Treasury

2 minutes ago
 Biden Says NATO to Develop Plans for Additional Fo ..

Biden Says NATO to Develop Plans for Additional Forces, Capabilities to Strength ..

2 minutes ago
 People noticed reduction in population of Kahleej ..

People noticed reduction in population of Kahleej phesant

2 minutes ago
 MPA attack case: two shooters remanded in police c ..

MPA attack case: two shooters remanded in police custody

2 minutes ago
 Tehsil Chairman pledges equal funds for all member ..

Tehsil Chairman pledges equal funds for all members

5 minutes ago
 NATO Strengthens Readiness for Chemical, Nuclear T ..

NATO Strengthens Readiness for Chemical, Nuclear Threats - Stoltenberg

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>