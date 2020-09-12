Punab Governor likely to join urs of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya

Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhamma Sarwar is likely to join urs ceremony of great saint of sub continent Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariay (RA).

Preparations for 781th urs of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya started as the urs celebrations would commence from September 24 here at Qila Qasim Bagh. Different important personalities including Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar were likely to join the ceremonies. The governor will be chief guest in Zakariya Conference to be held on September 27 at Bahauddin Zakariya University.

In a meeting, attended by SP City Javed Khan, AC Sadar Shahzad Mahboob, Dr Siddique Qadiri, Civil Defence Officer Fatima Khan, Auqaf Administrator Rana Tariq and some other officials discussed arrangements in detail.

Many important areas came under discussion including devotees residences, uninterrupted supply of electricity, security, cleanliness, parking and some other matters pertaining to smooth conduct of the ceremonies.

The devotees are expected from across the country and abroad also. Alternate traffic plan will be designed. Similarly, anti dengue spray will be done at residences and some other sites.