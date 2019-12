Punajb Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday sought a report about the fire incident in Landa bazaar of Gujranwala from Commissioner within 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Punajb Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday sought a report about the fire incident in Landa bazaar of Gujranwala from Commissioner within 24 hours.

According to a handout, he directed to estimate the damages and also expressed sorrow and grief over the losses of the shopkeepers.