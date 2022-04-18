UrduPoint.com

Punajb LG Polls: ROs Start Issuing Pubic Notices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2022 | 02:19 PM

Punajb LG polls: ROs start issuing pubic notices

The returning officers (ROs) have started issuing public notices in their respective districts in the first phase of local government elections in 17 districts of Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :The returning officers (ROs) have started issuing public notices in their respective districts in the first phase of local government elections in 17 districts of Punjab.

According to ECP spokesperson, candidates will submit their nomination papers from April 21 to 25 while the polling will be held on June 09, 2022.

There are four Metropolitans, 17 District Councils, 679 Neighbourhood Councils and 1430 Village Councils.

Related Topics

Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan April June From Government Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

Chaudhary Shujaat is thinking to quit politics

Chaudhary Shujaat is thinking to quit politics

10 minutes ago
 Christian employees hail CDA for granting Easter a ..

Christian employees hail CDA for granting Easter allowance

1 minute ago
 Domestic travel in Japan expected to surge during ..

Domestic travel in Japan expected to surge during Golden Week holidays

1 minute ago
 Federal govt disburses development funds of Rs 603 ..

Federal govt disburses development funds of Rs 603 billion in 9 months

1 minute ago
 New Zealand reports 6,242 new community cases of C ..

New Zealand reports 6,242 new community cases of COVID-19

1 minute ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif for strong Pak-Saudi strategic, ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif for strong Pak-Saudi strategic, trade ties

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.