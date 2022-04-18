Punajb LG polls: ROs start issuing pubic notices

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :The returning officers (ROs) have started issuing public notices in their respective districts in the first phase of local government elections in 17 districts of Punjab.

According to ECP spokesperson, candidates will submit their nomination papers from April 21 to 25 while the polling will be held on June 09, 2022.

There are four Metropolitans, 17 District Councils, 679 Neighbourhood Councils and 1430 Village Councils.