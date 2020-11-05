Punblic hand-washing project launched in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The public hand-washing facility project has been launched with the collaboration of Faisalabad Development Authority, WASA and UNICEF at the cost of Rs 12.70 million.

Under the project, more than hundred hand-washing points and clean drinking water dispensers would be set up in the city at big hospitals, educational institutions, railways station, public parks, public transport stands and other public points.

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali inaugurated the first hand-washing facility station at district headquarters hospital while FDA Director General Suhail Khwaja, Medical Superintendent Dr Asif Hamed Saleemi and other officers were also present.

The commissioner thanked UNICEF for extending cooperation for initiating public hand-washing facility project to stop the spread of epidemic including coronavirus. He said the affluent community should come forward to expand these projects.

FDA Director General Muhammad Suhail Khwaja expressed his commitment to run the public hand-washing facility stations successfully for which comprehensive line of action would be devised with the coordination of relevant departments.