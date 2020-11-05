UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punblic Hand-washing Project Launched In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

Punblic hand-washing project launched in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The public hand-washing facility project has been launched with the collaboration of Faisalabad Development Authority, WASA and UNICEF at the cost of Rs 12.70 million.

Under the project, more than hundred hand-washing points and clean drinking water dispensers would be set up in the city at big hospitals, educational institutions, railways station, public parks, public transport stands and other public points.

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali inaugurated the first hand-washing facility station at district headquarters hospital while FDA Director General Suhail Khwaja, Medical Superintendent Dr Asif Hamed Saleemi and other officers were also present.

The commissioner thanked UNICEF for extending cooperation for initiating public hand-washing facility project to stop the spread of epidemic including coronavirus. He said the affluent community should come forward to expand these projects.

FDA Director General Muhammad Suhail Khwaja expressed his commitment to run the public hand-washing facility stations successfully for which comprehensive line of action would be devised with the coordination of relevant departments.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Water (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia Special Force' contingent arrives in Pakist ..

13 minutes ago

Central Bank emphasises impact of Mohamed bin Zaye ..

23 minutes ago

Dr. Amir Liaqat, his wife Syeda Tuba Amir test pos ..

36 minutes ago

UVAS arranged Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference, cr ..

39 minutes ago

Schwartzman one win from Tour Finals debut

26 minutes ago

Two more Indians repatriated after release, IHC to ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.