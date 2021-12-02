Punctuality of passenger trains improves by 74 percent in 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The punctuality ratio of Pakistan Railways passenger trains have improved by 74 percent in year 2020-2021 due to untiring efforts of the management during the last three and half years of the incumbent government.

"With the punctuality of trains and concrete measures taken by the government, over 20 million passengers have been added in the system, which is an ample proof of department's achievement," official sources in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

The punctuality of passenger trains, was 71 percent in 2017-18, 70 percent in 2018-19 and only 40 percent in tenures of the previous governments which was now improving day-by-day on the directives of Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati.

"The quality of food served in the passenger trains had been improved considerably as it had been officially supervised by the authorities that passengers should get pure and quality food on the trains," they added.

To a question, they said in pursuance to the policy of the Federal Government, Pakistan Railways had outsourced some of its trains under Public Private Policy (PPP).

According to policy decision given by Railways board, Ministry of Railways, the bids more than the Railways earning would be accepted, the sources added.

They said it was quite evident that the decision had been made to minimize the loss of Pakistan Railways by bridging the gap between earning and expenditure.

Hence under this policy, Pakistan Railways had introduced outsourcing of commercial management of passenger and freight trains, luggage / brake vans, dinning cars etc.

The sources said Pakistan Railways was getting fixed amount per annum from these activates through Private Sector without any complicity.

They said number of steps had been initiated by the incumbent government to rationalize and improve the affairs of Pakistan Railways included new Chief finance Officer (CFO) had been hired from private sector to ensure strict financial discipline in Pakistan Railways.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan Railways Freight Transportation Company (PRFTC) had also been hired from private sector to improve andenhance the freight earning of the department, they added.

They said E-ticketing was being modernized by introducing the Rail Automated Booking and travel Assistance (RABTA) system.