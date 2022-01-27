UrduPoint.com

Punctuality Of Passenger Trains Improves By 83 Percent In 2021-22

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Punctuality of passenger trains improves by 83 percent in 2021-22

The punctuality ratio of Pakistan Railways passenger trains improved by 83 percent in first six months of financial year 2021-2022 due to untiring efforts of the management

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :The punctuality ratio of Pakistan Railways passenger trains improved by 83 percent in first six months of financial year 2021-2022 due to untiring efforts of the management.

"With the punctuality of trains and concrete measures taken by the government, over 20 million passengers have been added in the system, which is an ample proof of department's achievement," an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

He said the punctuality of passenger trains, was 71 percent in 2017-18, 70 percent in 2018-19 and only 40 percent in tenures of the previous governments which was now improving day-by-day on the directives of Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati.

"The quality of food served in the passenger trains had been improved considerably as it had been officially supervised by the authorities that passengers should get pure and quality food on the trains," he added.

To a question, he said in pursuance to the policy of the Federal Government, Pakistan Railways had outsourced some of its trains under Public Private Policy (PPP).

According to policy decision given by Railways board, Ministry of Railways, the bids more than the Railways earning would be accepted, he added.

He said it was quite evident that the decision had been made to minimize the loss of Pakistan Railways by bridging the gap between earning and expenditure.

Hence under this policy, Pakistan Railways had introduced outsourcing of commercial management of passenger and freight trains, luggage/brake vans, dinning cars etc.

He said Pakistan Railways was getting fixed amount per annum from these activities through Private Sector without any complicity.

The official said a number of steps had been initiated by the incumbent government to rationalize and improve the affairs of Pakistan Railways including the hiring of a new Chief finance Officer (CFO) from private sector to ensure strict financial discipline in Pakistan Railways.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan Railways Freight Transportation Company (PRFTC) had also been hired from private sector to improve and enhance the freight earning of the department, he added.

He said E-ticketing was being modernized by introducing the Rail Automated Booking and travel Assistance (RABTA) system.

Related Topics

Pakistan Company From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

Etisalat crowned as the strongest telecom brand in ..

Etisalat crowned as the strongest telecom brand in the world

7 minutes ago
 Iker Casillas Goalkeeper Coaching System opens its ..

Iker Casillas Goalkeeper Coaching System opens its doors in Dubai with first tra ..

10 minutes ago
 Tanzara Gallery organizes exhibition 'Being & Bec ..

Tanzara Gallery organizes exhibition 'Being & Becoming'

20 seconds ago
 ChiNext Index closes lower Thursday

ChiNext Index closes lower Thursday

21 seconds ago
 Sugar futures close lower

Sugar futures close lower

23 seconds ago
 US Naval ships Whirwind, Squall arrive at Karachi ..

US Naval ships Whirwind, Squall arrive at Karachi port

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>