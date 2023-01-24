Punctuality of trains improves from 63 to 80 percent

The overall punctuality ratio of passenger and freight trains has improved from 63 to 80 percent owing to close monitoring by Pakistan Railways at divisional and ministry level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ):The overall punctuality ratio of passenger and freight trains has improved from 63 to 80 percent owing to close monitoring by Pakistan Railways at divisional and ministry level.

"With the improved punctuality of trains and concrete measures taken by the present government in last nine months, the number of passengers have increased by over 20 million, which is ample proof of the department's achievement," an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

He said the punctuality of passenger trains, was around 60 percent during the tenure of previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. "It is now improving day-by-day under the leadership of Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique", he added.

The official said the present government had taken several steps to end the deficit of department, including introduction of RAABTA an initiative towards enhanced customer facilitation.

"RAABTA platform lets customers plan the trip, check train status, choose seat, purchase seat, order car rental, meals and refreshment, and book hotels," he added.

To facilitate passengers, he said a mobile application Pakrail live has been launched for real time tracking of trains.

The official said the high capacity/high speed hopper trucks had been inducted in the current fleet for swift movement/unloading of coal and "new high capacity high speed rolling stock coaches and wagons are being procured." He said the online E-Ticketing through Jazz Cash, UBL Omini and credit cards was introduced to facilitate passengers at their doorstep and to attract more passenger through outsourcing of non-core activity.

"A policy for transfer of technology is being pursued in collaboration with People's Republic of China for indigenization of Railway Rolling Stock in Pakistan Railways facilities," he added.