Punctuality Of Trains Restored: Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 06:18 PM

Punctuality of trains restored: Minister

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has directed the railways administration to ensure maintenance staff in trains so that technical issues could be resolved during journey

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has directed the railways administration to ensure maintenance staff in trains so that technical issues could be resolved during journey.

He was presiding over a meeting at the railways headquarters here on Saturday to review the punctuality of trains, technical hurdles during journey and locomotive failure during one month.

He also directed to end the causes of locomotive failures and technical hurdles on track.

Earlier, the minister was given a briefing about punctuality of trains and it was informed that almost all trains from big railway stations were being operating according to the schedule.

The matters of increase in freight income in one month and converting the trains into profitable were also discussed.

Pakistan Railways chairman Sikandar Sultan Raja, CEO Ijaz Bararo and other senior officers attended the meeting

