Punishment Of Capitol Hill Attackers Gives Fitting Reply To Advocates Of Armed Group In Pakistan: Marriyum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2023 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said the advocates and spokespersons of the armed group that attacked national heritage, civilian properties and sensitive installations on May 9 had received fitting response from the United States.

"The punishment of the activists and their leaders for attacking the Capitol Hill in the United States shows the difference between democratic protest and attack on the state," she said in a tweet.

The minister said whether it was the US, Britain or Pakistan, no state tolerated the desecration of the national symbols in sheer violation of constitution and law.

