Punishment Of Yasin Malik Unjustified: Senator Samina

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2022 | 07:24 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sentencing of prominent Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik to life imprisonment by the puppet courts of India.

In a statment, she said the so-called trial has sentenced the two to life in prison on vile charges, a stigma attached to the Indian judicial system.

She appealed to the international community to play their part to save the life of the illegally detained Kashmiri Hurriyat leader and release him from Indian prisons.

She said that Muhammad Yasin Malik, a Kashmiri freedom fighter imprisoned for many years in the notorious Tihar Jail in New Delhi, had been convicted by a special court in India of sedition, patriotism and terrorism.

Samina said even before Yasin Malik, many Kashmiri leaders like Afzal Guru, Maqbool Butt, Syed Ali Shah Gilani and many other leading leaders were falsely accused by the Indian government and they have bravely faced these false cases and died in jails.

She said that Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik had fought for the independence of Kashmiris all his life and had sacrificed his life for the independence of Kashmir.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that Yasin Malik was being subjected to immense torture in jail which posed a serious threat to his life.

She said that India has made the lives of Kashmiris miserable and they are being subjected to inhuman cruelty. Kashmiri youth are being martyred day after day in baseless, fake and false encounters and innocent Kashmiri leaders imprisoned in jails are being treated inhumanely, she maintained.

She said that when India did not get anything after all the violence and inhumane treatment against Yasin Malik and his other associates, this liberating leader and well-known politician of Occupied Kashmir was declared a terrorist and punished.

A 30-year-old case was filed against him and a baseless trial was handed down to him and he was given a malicious sentence by an Indian court which is rejected by every conscious human and human rights organization and is being protested all over the world, she noted.

Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that the people of Pakistan have always supported the independence of Kashmir and the struggle of Kashmiris for independence of Kashmir stands with them saying that at every forum, we would raise his voice against Yasin Malik's unfair and cruel punishment.

She called on the international community to immediately put pressure on India to save the lives of Yassin Malik and his associates adding that punishment of rights violators should be abolished and they should be released.

The Senator said that the world should take immediate notice of the worrisome human rights situation in occupied Kashmir saying that the international community must ensure the implementation of Security Council resolutions on the right to self-determination.

More Stories From Pakistan

