Punishment, reward core steps for betterment of police: IGP

(@imziishan)

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan Wednesday said that punishment and reward are the core steps in the department for betterment of force

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan Wednesday said that punishment and reward are the core steps in the department for betterment of force.

"It is clear that we have no other option except ensuring community policing for good performance and public service, he added.

These views were expressed by the IGP during awarding punishment to different officers in orderly room held at central police office here.

He said performance of officials was also being monitored through an internal accountability system in this regard. "I want to clear it that there is no place of officials in the department who misused their powers", he added.

He said that the process of punishment was carefully conducted so that innocent could be saved from punishment.

The IGP reviewed the enquiry reports of 12 DSPs who were suspended on public complaints.

IGP issued different punishments and orders of reinstatement whereas officers were heard and given full opportunity by IG Punjab to prove their innocence.

On this occasion, the IGP reinstated six DSPs upon being proved innocent in the enquiry whereas six DSPs were punished according to their charges including dismissal from service of one DSP.

The officers who proved innocent in the enquiry are as DSP Tanveer Ahmad Bhatti, DSP Khalid Masood Nasir, DSP Anwar Saeed Tahir, DSP Malik Daud Ahmad, DSP Ashiq Hussain and DSP Saleem Akbar whereas DSP Nazeer Ahmad was dismissed from service over negligence in duties, carelessness and corruption charges. Other officers who were awarded punishments of censure included DSP Abdul Lateef Kanju, DSP Syed Mukhtar Hussain, and DSP Azmat Hayat whereas two year increments of DSP Ehsanul Haq have been withdrawn.