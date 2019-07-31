UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punishment, Reward Core Steps For Betterment Of Police: IGP

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 08:04 PM

Punishment, reward core steps for betterment of police: IGP

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan Wednesday said that punishment and reward are the core steps in the department for betterment of force

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan Wednesday said that punishment and reward are the core steps in the department for betterment of force.

"It is clear that we have no other option except ensuring community policing for good performance and public service, he added.

These views were expressed by the IGP during awarding punishment to different officers in orderly room held at central police office here.

He said performance of officials was also being monitored through an internal accountability system in this regard. "I want to clear it that there is no place of officials in the department who misused their powers", he added.

He said that the process of punishment was carefully conducted so that innocent could be saved from punishment.

The IGP reviewed the enquiry reports of 12 DSPs who were suspended on public complaints.

IGP issued different punishments and orders of reinstatement whereas officers were heard and given full opportunity by IG Punjab to prove their innocence.

On this occasion, the IGP reinstated six DSPs upon being proved innocent in the enquiry whereas six DSPs were punished according to their charges including dismissal from service of one DSP.

The officers who proved innocent in the enquiry are as DSP Tanveer Ahmad Bhatti, DSP Khalid Masood Nasir, DSP Anwar Saeed Tahir, DSP Malik Daud Ahmad, DSP Ashiq Hussain and DSP Saleem Akbar whereas DSP Nazeer Ahmad was dismissed from service over negligence in duties, carelessness and corruption charges. Other officers who were awarded punishments of censure included DSP Abdul Lateef Kanju, DSP Syed Mukhtar Hussain, and DSP Azmat Hayat whereas two year increments of DSP Ehsanul Haq have been withdrawn.

Related Topics

Corruption Police Punjab Nasir Nawaz Khan From

Recent Stories

DPM hosts UN-Habitat Executive Director in Abu Dha ..

21 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugura ..

2 minutes ago

Ministry of Climate Change launches Ghafat Al Khai ..

51 minutes ago

Number of Japanese companies in UAE goes up 23.44% ..

51 minutes ago

RTA briefs Abu Dhabi’s Department of Transport o ..

51 minutes ago

WHO to develop infection prevention, blood safety ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.